SoCal Weather Briefing Tuesday March 1st, 2023

Pristine Villarreal

An Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up!
Although showers over the Coachella Valley will taper-off this afternoon, mountain snow will continue into the early evening hours. A Winter Storm Warning has been posted for areas in the
Southland above 4000-feet.
Also, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for this afternoon as the snow level drops to 2000-feet when light snow will fall in areas of the High Desert including Yucca Valley, Morongo
Valley, Joshua Tree, segments of Hwy-62 along with parts of the San Gorgonio Pass and Inland Empire.
Along with chilly temperatures, this system will also generate strong, gusty on-shore winds. In fact a High Wind Warning continues through 10p this evening for the Coachella Valley, San Gorgonio
Pass and High Desert areas of SoCal.
See images for details.
@JerrySteffen @NBCPalmSprings

