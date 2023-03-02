Oscars 2023 Predictions in All Categories

Another year, another of my utterly fearless Oscars predictions.  As always, it is hard to predict the Academy Awards now celebrating its 95th year.  Just when you think one has the momentum, out comes another nominee to steal the thunder.  For example, the Best Supporting Actress category.  We all felt that Angela Bassett would take home the gold for her fantastic work as Queen Ramonda in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and then out of the blue, Jamie Lee Curtis stopped her momentum for her SAG win as the tax auditor in “Everything Everywhere All At Once.”  And let’s not even talk about the always-hard-to-predict documentary short and live action short categories.

But I tried.  With my trusty crystal ball.  We’ll see on March 12th if m predictions are accurate when the Academy Award winners are announced (to see my complains about the Oscars, click here).

For now, here are my predictions in all categories.

Good Luck on your Oscar pool!

Watch video below for the top categories then read for complete predictions!

Best Picture 

All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once – WILL WIN
The Fabelmans
TÁR
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking

Best Director 

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
The Daniels, Everything Everywhere All at Once – WILL WIN
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Todd Field, TÁR
Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness

Best Actor 

Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, The Whale – WILL WIN
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Bill Nighy, Living

Best Actress 

Cate Blanchett, TÁR
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once – WILL WIN

Best Supporting Actor 

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once – WILL WIN

Best Supporting Actress 

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once – WILL WIN
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay) 

All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking – WILL WIN

Best Writing (Original Screenplay) 

The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once – WILL WIN
The Fabelmans
TÁR
Triangle of Sadness

Best Animated Feature Film 

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – WILL WIN
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
The Sea Beast
Turning Red

Best International Feature Film 

All Quiet on the Western Front – WILL WIN
Argentina, 1985
Close
Eo
The Quiet Girl

Best Documentary Feature 

All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
Navalny – WILL WIN

Best Film Editing 

The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once – WILL WIN
TÁR
Top Gun: Maverick

Best Cinematography 

All Quiet on the Western Front – WILL WIN
Bardo, False Chronicle and a Handful of Truths
Elvis
Empire of Light
TÁR

Best Costume Design 

Babylon
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis – WILL WIN
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Best Makeup and Hairstyling 

All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
The Whale – WILL WIN

Best Production Design 

All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon – WILL WIN
Elvis
The Fabelmans

Best Music (Original Song) 

“Applause” from “Tell It Like a Woman”
“Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick”
“Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
“Naatu Naatu” from “RRR” – WILL WIN
“This is a Life” from “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

Best Music (Original Score) 

All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon – WILL WIN
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans

Best Sound 

All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick – WILL WIN

Best Visual Effects 

All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water – WILL WIN
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick

Best Animated Short Film 

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse – WILL WIN
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake, and I Think I Believe It

Best Live Action Short Film 

An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille – WILL WIN
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase

Best Documentary Short 

The Elephant Whisperers – WILL WIN
Haulout
How Do You Measure a Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger at the Gate

