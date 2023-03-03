BNP Paribas Open Awards 2023 Wild Cards

2020 Australian Open Champion Sofia Kenin headlines the list of players awarded main draw wild cards into the 2023 BNP Paribas Open, a combined ATP Masters and WTA 1000 event to be held March 6 – 19 at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Ten total Americans including Kenin were awarded wild card entry into the men’s and women’s main draws.

Headlining the list of Hologic WTA Tour main draw wild cards is 2020 Australian Open Champion and former World No. 4 Kenin. Joining Kenin in receiving a main draw wild card is an exciting list of young American talent that includes 2021 NCAA Division I Singles Champion Emma Navarro; former Top 50 player Ann Li, seven-time Hologic WTA Tour doubles champion Caty McNally; California Native Katie Volynets, who recently reached the third round at the 2023 Australian Open; 2022 NCAA Division I Singles Champion Peyton Stearns and 21-year-old Elizabeth Mandlik. Three-time WTA titleist Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine completes the list of Hologic WTA Tour main draw wild cards.

Five Americans 2022 Wimbledon girls’ singles champion Liv Hovde, 18-year-old Ashlyn Kreuger, World No. 33 doubles player Caroline Dolehide, 17-year-old Stephanie Yakoff, and 2021 US Open girl’s singles and doubles champion Robin Montgomery – received wild cards into the BNP Paribas Open women’s qualifying draw. 2022 Australian Open girl’s singles champion Petra Marcinko of Croatia completes the list of Hologic WTA Tour qualifying cards.

The 2023 BNP Paribas Open begins on Monday, March 6 with ATP and WTA qualifying play. Main draw play will commence on March 8 and the tournament will conclude on Sunday March 19 with the men’s and women’s singles finals.