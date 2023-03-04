Palm Springs Art Museum to Begin Artful Events Fundraising Series

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – The Palm Springs Art Museum will begin its Artful Events fundraising series of exclusive art experiences Saturday benefiting its exhibitions, programming and institutional maintenance.

The series begins at 6:30 p.m. Saturday with a World Pride Mardi Gras Fashion Show at its main gallery, 101 North Museum Drive, according to a statement from the museum. The sold-out show will feature international celebrity fashion designer Erick Bendana, Palm Springs pool and resort wear by El Tuggle, Metropolitan fashion week fashion masterpieces, fashion designer Eruvey Tapia, men’s formal wear by Giovanni Testi, and body artwork from artist Ramon Reyes.

Saturday night will be a “celebration of fashion masterpieces that showcase not only fashion and costume designers, but also the beautiful artworks found in the museum’s galleries,” museum officials said.

The series will continue at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Palm Desert with a Mad Hatter’s Tea Party in the Melissa Morgan Fine Art gallery, 73660 El Paseo. The evening will feature international contemporary art, music, drink, light food, fun and entertainer Jesika Von Rabbit.

Next month, an Eldorado Country Club Home Tour and musical performance by jazz pianist, keyboardist and producer Julian Pollac will be held April 4, which will be followed by a screening of “100 Years of Men in Love: The Accidental Collection,” on April 8.

More information about the events, including ticket purchases, can be found at psmuseum.org.

