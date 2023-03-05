World Number No.1 Novak Djokovic Withdraws From BNP Paribas Open

World No. 1 and former BNP Paribas Open champion, Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the 2023 BNP Paribas Open.

With his withdrawal, Nikoloz Basilashvili, moves into the draw.

Djokovic has not competed at the Indian Wells Tennis Gardens since before COVID-19.

The 22-time Grand Slam Champion requested an exemption from the rule, barring those who are not permanent U.S. residents from entering the country, without being vaccinated against COVID-19.

He was hopeful, wishing to play both Indian Wells and the Miami Open in the weeks to follow, but fell unlucky yet again.

The US Open as well as the United States Tennis Association were equally hopeful, calling Djokovic one of the greatest champions the sport has ever seen, and showing support to his possible performance in Indian Wells.