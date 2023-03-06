$1.73 Million Project To Slurry Seal Jefferson Street Begins In La Quinta

INDIO (CNS) – A joint $1.73 million project between Indio and La Quinta to slurry seal Jefferson Street began Monday and will continue until late- March.

Construction on Jefferson Street from Avenue 50 to Dunbar Drive will occur Mondays to Fridays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. until March 24, according to a statement from the city of Indio.

City officials said traffic will be reduced to one lane during construction, so slight travel delays should be expected.

“Work will occur in approximately one-mile segments, spanning three days for each segment,” city officials said in a statement. “The first day will be the northbound outside lanes, followed by the southbound outside lanes on the second day, and finally, the inside lanes in both directions on the third day.”

The first segment of work will be from Avenue 50 to Avenue 48, the second segment will continue to Westward Ho, the third segment to Fred Waring Drive and the project will conclude north of Dunbar Drive, according to city officials. The work will include applying the asphalt slurry seal on the road surface and replacing the roadway striping and markings on the new surface.

“This project is part of the city’s street maintenance program that extends the roadway’s service life, improves the ride surface, and prevents water from deteriorating the ground under our streets,” city officials said.

Anyone with questions about the project was asked to call the city’s Public Works Department at 760-391-4017.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.