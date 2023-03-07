Coachella Valley HS Locked Down Over False Report of Student With Knife

City News Service Pristine Villarreal

COACHELLA (CNS) – Coachella Valley High School was placed on a brief lockdown Tuesday as deputes investigated a false report of a student with a knife.

Deputies responded to the 83000 block of Airport Boulevard at around 9:10 a.m. Tuesday to the report, Riverside County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Sgt. Wenndy Brito-Gonzalez told City News Service.

“Out of precaution, the staff placed the campus on lockdown until deputies arrived,” Brito-Gonzalez said. “Deputies conducted a safety sweep and are still on scene investigating.”

The lockdown was lifted later in the morning.

Brito-Gonzalez told CNS on Tuesday afternoon that the report of the knife on campus was false and no arrests were made.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.

Trending Now

Follow us on Facebook

Privacy Policy

Suscribe Form Desktop

CONTACT US!

Submit your suggestions and questions

Nbc Palm Spring Logo

Download our App

Apple Store Logo

Play Store Logo