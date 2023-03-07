Coachella Valley HS Locked Down Over False Report of Student With Knife

COACHELLA (CNS) – Coachella Valley High School was placed on a brief lockdown Tuesday as deputes investigated a false report of a student with a knife.

Deputies responded to the 83000 block of Airport Boulevard at around 9:10 a.m. Tuesday to the report, Riverside County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Sgt. Wenndy Brito-Gonzalez told City News Service.

“Out of precaution, the staff placed the campus on lockdown until deputies arrived,” Brito-Gonzalez said. “Deputies conducted a safety sweep and are still on scene investigating.”

The lockdown was lifted later in the morning.

Brito-Gonzalez told CNS on Tuesday afternoon that the report of the knife on campus was false and no arrests were made.

