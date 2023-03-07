Supervisors OK Physician Sharing Program Between County, Loma Linda

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – Riverside County supervisors Tuesday approved an agreement between the Riverside University Health System and Loma Linda University Health to maintain a physician sharing program, facilitating the rotation of doctors between the county public hospital and the Loma Linda medical center for enhanced training and learning opportunities.

In a 5-0 vote without comment, the board authorized the $34.54 million compact, which will expire on June 30, 2027.

“The benefits of this agreement and these (physician) rotations include that they provide more qualified, fellowship-trained attending physicians to the Inland Empire,” according to an RUHS statement posted to the board’s agenda.

The RUHS operates the Riverside University Medical Center in Moreno Valley, where Loma Linda has engaged in resident physician rotations since fiscal year 2011-12.

The sharing program will enable physicians in residency from the county hospital to train at the Loma Linda medical campus, while new doctors from Loma Linda additionally obtain hands-on training at the Moreno Valley hospital, broadening their skill sets in the areas of cardiology, emergency medicine, family medicine, internal medicine, neonatal care, obstetrics, pediatrics, rheumatology and other fields, officials said.

“To achieve proficiency in these areas of specialization, resident physicians must participate in clinical experiences in various settings,” according to the RUHS. “By providing rotation opportunities at its facilities, RUHS increases the likelihood that the rotating physicians will either stay and continue practicing in this area after residency, or return after further training.”

The agency noted that the principal goal is “improving the health and safety of patients and the community.”

Loma Linda will be providing compensation to the county for its part of the program, while the RUHS will be drawing on internal accounts to cover its expenses. No county General Fund revenue will be required, according to county documents.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.