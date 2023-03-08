Detectives Determine Death of 78-Year-Old in Winchester Was a Homicide

WINCHESTER (CNS) – The death of a 78-year-old man at a house in Winchester was a homicide, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department reported Tuesday.

Deputies from the Perris Station responded to the 28000 block of Whitaker Lane for a welfare check at around 5:20 p.m. Monday and found signs of forced entry, then located the body of a 78-year-old with signs of trauma, Sgt. Ed Baeza said.

The death is being investigated by the Central Homicide Unit, Baeza said.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, Baeza said.

Anyone with information regarding the man’s death is encouraged to call Investigator B. Cline of the Central Homicide Unit at 951-955-2777 or Investigator R. Barbie of the Perris Station at 951-210-1000.

