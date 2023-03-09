Police Probe Fatal Desert Hot Springs Shooting of Boy in Vehicle

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – Police Thursday were investigating the death of a teenage boy who was shot while driving his car in Desert Hot Springs earlier this week.

Officers responded to the 13500 block of Verbena Drive around 3 p.m. Monday to a report of a shooting, Detective Sgt. Christopher Saucier of the Desert Hot Springs Police Department told City News Service.

Saucier said that as officers were en route to the location, additional reports were sent to dispatch about a person who was shot in the area.

“Upon the arrival of patrol officers, they located a white sedan, which had collided with a mailbox and come to rest on the side of the roadway,” Saucier said in a statement. “Officers located the driver still inside the vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds.”

Saucier told CNS that it appeared the boy was shot, lost control of the vehicle and crashed. A possible motive was not disclosed.

CalFire and paramedics were called to the scene and pronounced the boy dead.

Anyone with additional information was asked to contact police department detectives Jason Kupka at 760-329-290 ext. 354 or Celia Romero at 760-329-2904 ext. 394. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 760-341-7867(STOP).

