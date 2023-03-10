Pretrial Motions Set for Felon Who Allegedly Sexually Assaulted Boy

RIVERSIDE – Pretrial motions are slated to get underway Friday ahead of jury selection for the trial of a convicted sex offender accused of repeatedly assaulting a Murrieta boy and arranging for other men to do the same.

David Everett Leibowitz, 44, of Menifee, is charged with three counts of sodomy of a minor, three counts of oral copulation of a child, two counts of lewd acts on a child and one count each of inducing a minor to perform commercial sex acts, child stealing, possession of child porn, arranging to meet a minor to commit a felony and indecent exposure to a minor.

During a hearing Thursday at the Riverside Hall of Justice, Riverside County Superior Court Judge John Molloy conferred with the prosecution and defense regarding trial proceedings, and both sides indicated that they were prepared to move forward, though no courtroom had yet been assigned to hear the matter.

Molloy ordered the parties to return to the downtown courthouse Friday for a courtroom assignment, provided a department becomes available.

Leibowtiz is being held without bail at the Benoit Detention Center in Indio.

District Attorney’s Office and Murrieta Police Department personnel jointly investigated his case over a period of months, culminating in the filing of charges during the summer of 2018.

According to the D.A.’s office, the defendant met the victim, identified only as a teenager, via a dating website in January 2015.

Prosecutors allege Leibowitz had the boy come to his residence, where the convicted felon committed “multiple violent sex acts” over an unspecified period of time, according to an agency statement.

It’s further alleged that he invited other adult males — as yet unidentified — to engage in similar acts with the teen.

The alleged offenses did not come to light until several years later. It was unclear why.

According to court records, Leibowitz has prior convictions for lewd acts on a child under 14 years old and theft.

If convicted, he could face life in prison.

