Suspect In Temecula Attempted Armed Robbery Arrested

TEMECULA (CNS) – A 20-year-old suspected of attempting rob a man at knifepoint at a business in Temecula was arrested Thursday.

Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a business in the 40800 block of Winchester Road around 7 p.m. Feb. 14 regarding reports of a suspect approaching a victim and attempted to take his property, Sgt. Josh Hephner said.

A bystander who was recording the attempted robbery startled the suspect and the victim was able to get away without being harmed, Hephner said.

The Southwest Station Robbery/Burglary Suppression Team responded and assumed the investigation. Team members positively identified the suspect as Suukat Harvey, a 20-year-old resident of Valley Center, Hephner said.

Harvey was located near the 54000 block of Golsh Road in Valley Center Thursday, was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Cois Byrd Detention Center for robbery and assault with a deadly weapon, Hephner said.

Anyone with information regarding this attempted robbery was encouraged to call Deputy Alfonso Valadez of the Southwest Station Robbery/Burglary Suppression Team at 951-696-3000.

