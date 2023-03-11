Electrical Fire Under Mobile Home Displaced Four Adults, Two Children

City News Service

(CNS) – Four adults and two children were displaced by a mobile home fire Indio Saturday, the Riverside County Fire Department reported.

The fire was reported around 7:05 a.m. Saturday in the 43500 block of Clinton Street, where firefighters found a small electrical fire under a single- wide mobile home.

According to the RCFD, units were on scene around 7:10 a.m., and the fire was contained about 7:35 a.m.

Red Cross was requested to assist the six people, but no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.

 

Trending Now

Follow us on Facebook

Privacy Policy

Suscribe Form Desktop

CONTACT US!

Submit your suggestions and questions

Nbc Palm Spring Logo

Download our App

Apple Store Logo

Play Store Logo