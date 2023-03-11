Electrical Fire Under Mobile Home Displaced Four Adults, Two Children

(CNS) – Four adults and two children were displaced by a mobile home fire Indio Saturday, the Riverside County Fire Department reported.

The fire was reported around 7:05 a.m. Saturday in the 43500 block of Clinton Street, where firefighters found a small electrical fire under a single- wide mobile home.

According to the RCFD, units were on scene around 7:10 a.m., and the fire was contained about 7:35 a.m.

Red Cross was requested to assist the six people, but no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

