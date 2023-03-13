Firefighters Respond to Injured Hiker on Palm Desert Trail

PALM DESERT (CNS) – An injured hiker was rescued in Palm Desert Sunday.

The hiker was reported injured around 11:57 a.m. Sunday on the Bump and Grind Trail, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Crews began hiking their way up the trail to the hiker, who suffered a lower extremity injury about a half-mile to three quarters of a mile up the trail, the fire department said.

The hiker was hoisted by a California Highway Patrol helicopter and flown to an awaiting ground ambulance before being taken to a hospital.

The severity of the hiker’s injury was unknown.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.