Hundreds of flights canceled as winter storm moves into Northeast

(CNN) — Hundreds of flights were canceled in the United States Tuesday and 1,700 more delayed as a winter storm bringing heavy snow, winds and coastal flooding moved into the Northeast.

As of 11:30 a.m. ET, more than 800 flights within, into or out of the US had been canceled, according to flight tracking site FlightAware. About 1,700 flights were delayed.

There were more than 260 cancellations at Boston Logan International Airport and about 220 at New York’s LaGuardia. Newark Liberty International Airport had about 120 cancellations as of 11:30 a.m.

Boston Logan advised travelers to check with their airlines on flight status before coming to the airport.

Newark Liberty International Airport also urged travelers to check with their airlines before heading to the airport and to allow extra travel time.

“Today, a wintry mix of snow and rain is expected in the NJ/NY metro area. These conditions, and anticipated wind gusts, may cause hazardous travel conditions,” Newark airport tweeted Tuesday.

Delta Air Lines has issued a Northeast weather waiver for travel on Tuesday and Wednesday. American, United, Southwest, JetBlue and Spirit have also issued waivers that allow passengers to reschedule at no cost for a limited time.

