Temecula Probationer Accused of Killing 2 People Arraigned

MURRIETA (CNS) – A probationer accused of killing a man and woman in Temecula and dumping their remains on the outskirts of Hemet pleaded not guilty Tuesday to two counts of first-degree murder and other charges.

David Alan Floyd, 59, of Temecula was arrested last month following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the deaths of Angel Ponce of Escondido and Danielle Ricker of Temecula, both 31.

Along with the murder counts, Floyd is charged with being a probationer in possession of a firearm, violating a domestic violence restraining order, a special circumstance allegation of taking multiple lives and sentence-enhancing gun and great bodily injury allegations.

The defendant was arraigned before Superior Court Judge Elaine Kiefer, who scheduled a felony settlement conference for May 16 at the Southwest Justice Center in Murrieta.

Floyd is being held without bail at the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Steve Brosche said an investigation into Ponce’s and Ricker’s disappearance was initiated on Feb. 18, when loved ones reported them missing from a Temecula residence.

“Both Ponce and Ricker lived at the same residence, and the evidence suggested they were deceased,” Brosche said.

Detectives obtained undisclosed leads pointing to Floyd as the possible assailant responsible for their deaths, and on Feb. 27, he was taken into custody without incident after a search warrant was served at his home in the 34000 block of Galleron Street, according to the sergeant.

“On (March 2), investigators located the remains of two people believed to be Ponce and Ricker near the area of East Benton Road and Sage Road,” Brosche said.

The area is part of the unincorporated community of Sage, a lightly populated rustic location south of Hemet.

A possible motive and the manner in which the victims were killed were not disclosed.

Floyd has a prior misdemeanor conviction for disturbing the peace, according to court records.

