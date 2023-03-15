Cathedral City Man Held For Alleged Armed Robbery of Coachella Dispensary

COACHELLA (CNS) – A 34-year-old felon was behind bars Wednesday for allegedly committing an armed robbery at a marijuana dispensary in Coachella earlier this year.

Carlos Ernesto Vasquez of Cathedral City was arrested Tuesday afternoon on suspicion of robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a short-barreled shotgun, being a felon in possession of ammunition, and being in possession of stolen property, according to Sgt. Thomas Anderson of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Anderson said deputies responded at around 2 a.m. on Jan. 11 to a report of a burglary at the business in the 86000 block of Avenue 54.

“During the investigation, it was determined the suspect forced his way into the business and when confronted by an on-site security guard, brandished a short-barreled shotgun,” Anderson said in a statement. “The security guard was able to escape unharmed and the incident was captured on video surveillance.”

The Coachella Community Action Team assumed the investigation and subsequently identified Vasquez as the suspect, according to Anderson. He was found in the 79200 block of Highway 111 in La Quinta.

Vasquez was booked into the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio, where he remains held without bail and with an out-of-county warrant, according to inmate records.

Anyone with information about the robbery was asked to call Deputy Esteban Molina with the CCAT at 760-863-8990.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.