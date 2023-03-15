Hiker Calls in Lost Near Tramway, Found Day Later With Minor Injuries

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – A hiker who was lost near the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway since Tuesday afternoon was found and taken to a hospital with minor injuries Wednesday.

The unidentified 39-year-old man called 911 at 5:25 p.m. Tuesday to report that he was lost near the tramway, Riverside County Sheriff’s Sgt. Wenndy Brito-Gonzalez told City News Service.

“He advised he had food and water and did not report any injuries,” Brito-Gonzalez told CNS. “Due to inclement weather, the aviation and ground rescue units were not able to reach him overnight.”

The rescue mission resumed Wednesday, and at 3:05 p.m. the hiker was found and medically evaluated, Brito-Gonzalez said. He sustained minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

