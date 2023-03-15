Local Coachella Valley Eateries Take Center Stage at BNP Paribas Open

While tennis stars hit serves on the court, local chefs are serving up a line-up of delectable eats for tennis fans and foodies.

“It feels fabulous to have the opportunity to be at the BNP Paribas Tennis Championships,” said Tanya Petrovna, owner of Chef Tanya’s Kitchen. “I did my very first tennis concessions when it was very small back in 1989, so I feel like it’s been full circle.”

Homegrown Coachella Valley businesses are taking center stage at the BNP Paribas Open offering some of the Coachella Valley’s favorite eats to both locals and tourists.

“Sherman’s has been around since 1963 with the Harris family so it’s important to get our name out there, our brand, and putting out just authentic, Jewish deli food. It’s great,” said Mark Redman, general manager for Sherman’s Deli and Bakery. “Great exposure for not only our locals, but people coming in from out of state to international.”

From must-have sweet and savory American classics found at Sherman’s Deli…

“Definitely the pastrami, the cornbeef, reuben and a lot of the sweets at our bakery,” said Redman.

To sizzlin’ authentic Mexican at Fresh Agave and heart-healthy vegan cuisine at Chef Tanya’s Kitchen…

“The whole movement of eating plants from the tennis players themselves to the participants is great,” said Petrovna. “Super proud and excited to be here representing 100% plant-based vegan food.”

There is something for every tennis fan to enjoy…

“Now, we’ve been (at the BNP Paribas Open) since October. We got to do that one, we got to do last year’s in March, and we’ve just seen a steady incline not only in capacity because of the reason in COVID restrictions, but everybody just wants to come out now and soak all this in again and enjoy Tennis Paradise the way it should be,” said Uriel Gonzalez, manager of Fresh Agave.