Palm Springs March Tribute Concert Canceled, New Date to be Announced Soon

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – Due to forecasted rainy weather, the Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce will reschedule the Bon Jovi tribute concert, which was postponed to Wednesday earlier this month for the same reason.

Rainy weather originally pushed the performance by tribute band Wanted, The Music of Bon Jovi from March 1 to Wednesday. But due to more forecasted rain, it is being delayed again, with a new date expected to be announced soon, according to chamber officials.

The free concert series is normally hosted on the first Wednesday of each month at the Palm Springs Downtown Park, located at the intersection of Museum Drive and Belardo Road.

January’s concert was also postponed due to rain.

The current series of concerts began Dec. 7 with a tribute performance to Linda Ronstadt by Ronstadt Revival. The previous series, which was from February to July last year, included tribute performances to Madonna, Elton John, Tina Turner, Fleetwood Mac and Creedence Clearwater Revival.

The series will end in May with a tribute to Journey, following April’s tribute concert to the Bee Gees.

Chamber officials encourage concert attendees to take beach chairs and blankets to enjoy the live music.

The concert series is sponsored by the city of Palm Springs, P.S. Resorts and DAP Health.

