Toddler nearly drowns after mom claims friend left to text boyfriend

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (wmsv) — A three-year-old boy who nearly drowned in a Nashville hotel pool was taken off the ventilator Wednesday. That’s when Lacy Cotton and her mom, Karen Cotton, had the chance to hold Brentley Cotton for the first time. It was a moment they had hoped for, but didn’t think would ever come.

“At first when we came, we didn’t think that he was going to make it,” Lacy said. “So, this is a big, huge improvement.”

Lacy Cotton said a friend was supposed to be watching Brentley and her other son Saturday night while she napped inside their hotel room. She said Reggetz and her two sons went for a walk. She believes the three came back while she was asleep to grab their swimsuits.

“She went without asking me,” Lacy said. “I was completely asleep, she didn’t wake me up to ask me no questions, nothing.”

Police said the friend left her both boys unattended at a hotel pool. They said when the friend returned to the pool, Brentley was found unresponsive.

Lacy said she wants her friend, Mace Reggetz, to serve jail time.

Lacy said emergency crews performed CPR on Brentley three times before he arrived at Monroe Carrell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.

Lacy said she confronted Reggetz at the hospital. She said Reggetz was there to speak with a DCS counselor.

“I asked her why she left my kids alone and where she was,” Lacy said. “And like why? Why would you do that? She’s never done it before – why now?”

According to Lacy, Reggetz said she didn’t mean for this to happen and was texting her boyfriend.

Lacy said she learned Reggetz tried to give her son CPR at the pool.

“I really don’t care what happens to her to be honest,” says Lacy Cotton. “I know it’s bad to say, but she did this to my baby, so I don’t care.”

Lacy said she and Reggetz have been friends for a few years. In fact, Lacy said Reggetz is dating her brother. Lacy said the two women lived together, worked together, and Reggetz watched Lacy’s two sons many times. But Lacy said she can never forgive Reggetz after what happened on their trip from Illinois to Florida.

WSMV4 tried to get in touch with Reggetz Wednesday with no luck.

Cotton said Brentley has a long road ahead. It could be four to six months before they leave the hospital.

