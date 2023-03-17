Palm Springs Plaza Theatre Foundation to Hold Open House Events

The Palm Springs Plaza Theatre Foundation announced that it will hold free Open House events at the theater to display plans and renderings of the renovations to the historic building, according to the press release.

Open house events will take place every Tuesday from 7 – 8pm March 21st through June 6 at the Theatre, located at 128 S. Palm Canyon Drive in Palm Springs.

The purpose of these free weekly events is to provide attendees with an opportunity to see firsthand the restoration plans for the iconic building as it enters its Next Act. Reservations are not necessary and the events are free and open to the public.

For more information about the Theatre, please visit www.SaveThePlazaTheatrePS.org.