Three Suspects Arrested Shots Hit House in San Jacinto

SAN JACINTO (CNS) – Two women and a man from Hemet suspected of being involved in a shooting in San Jacinto were arrested, authorities said Thursday.

The shooting occurred around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Shaver Street, where Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputies discovered a house that was struck by gunfire, according to Sgt. Anthony Pelato.

A group of people arrived at the house in a silver Dodge sedan and had a confrontation with people there, Pelato said. Several live rounds were shot from a firearm, striking the residence. No injuries were reported.

Deputies located the Dodge sedan around 9:25 a.m. Wednesday at a house in the 600 block of Steiner Drive in Hemet, Pelato said. Several search warrants were served, leading to evidence related to the shooting.

Jordan Lee Wade, 33, was booked for conspiracy to commit assault with a firearm; Jessica Woolridge, 31, was booked for attempted murder; and Rose Satele-Maifea, 23, was booked for conspiracy to commit assault with a firearm, Pelato said.

