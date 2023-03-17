Traffic Crash on Dillon Road Results in Major Injury

Riverside County, Calif. – The California Highway Patrol, Indio Area is investigating a traffic crash that occurred on Dillon Road, west of State Route 86, according to the press release.

On March 15, 2023, at approximately 11:47 am, the CHP responded to a call of a vehicle reported in the wash area located near Dillon Road, west of State Route 86. The CHP located a black Nissan occupied by one female adult. The preliminary investigation concluded the Nissan was driving westbound on Dillon Road, west of State Route 86, at an unknown speed. For reasons still under investigation, the Nissan left the roadway in a northwesterly direction and overturned into the wash area. The driver of the Nissan sustained major injuries and was transported to Desert Regional Medical Center. Dillon Road in the vicinity of the crash was closed for approximately 45 minutes while officers investigated the scene.

This crash is still under investigation. It is unknown at this time if alcohol and/or drugs are a factor. Anyone with information regarding the crash, is encouraged to call the investigating officer, Officer Villalobos, at (760) 772-5307.

The mission of CHP is to provide the highest level of Safety, Service, and Security.

A GoFundMe has been created to help pay for hospital bills and more.