Two 14-Year-Olds Suspected of Threatening Moreno Valley High Schools Arrested

MORENO VALLEY (CNS) – Two 14-year-olds suspected of making social media posts threatening violence at Moreno Valley or Vista del Lago high schools were arrested Thursday.

Several members of the public were expressed concern after seeing a post March 5, according to Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Jerry Franchville.

A similar message was posted on social media on March 7 by another suspect, claiming that the two schools in Moreno Valley were not safe, Franchville said.

The Moreno Valley Sheriff’s Station mobilized extra patrol and school resource officers to provide enhanced security for the schools, Franchville said.

Moreno Valley School Resource Officers, in cooperation with the Moreno Valley Unified School District, worked to identify the people who posted the threats. After several search warrants for electronic data were served, the suspects were identified as two 14-year-olds, Franchville said.

The suspects were arrested Thursday and booked into Juvenile Hall for criminal threats, Franchville said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Franchville at 951-486-6700.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.