Banning Man Accused of Killing 2 People Pleads Not Guilty

BANNING (CNS) – A 22-year-old man accused of gunning down two people and seriously wounding a third person in Banning pleaded not guilty Monday to two counts of first-degree murder and other charges.

Dorian Alexander Francisco of Banning was arrested in December following the alleged attack in the 3300 block of Ramsey Street, just west of Sunset Avenue.

Along with the murder counts, Francisco is charged with attempted murder, special circumstance allegations of taking multiple lives and sentence- enhancing gun and great bodily injury allegations.

The special circumstance makes him eligible for capital punishment if he’s convicted and the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office elects to pursue the death penalty.

The defendant was arraigned before Superior Court Judge Mark Singerton, who scheduled a felony settlement conference for June 20 at the Banning Justice Center.

Francisco is being held without bail at the nearby Smith Correctional Facility.

According to the Banning Police Department, he allegedly shot the three victims shortly before 5 p.m. on Dec. 28 in a non-residential area less than a quarter-mile north of Interstate 10.

Police did not reveal a possible motive, saying only the victims were part of a group gathered at the location.

After the gunfire erupted, witnesses called 911, and patrol officers converged on the scene, from which the shooter had fled, authorities said.

One victim, identified in court documents only as “Michael G.,” was pronounced dead by paramedics. The other two victims were taken to Riverside University Medical Center in Moreno Valley with life-threatening wounds. One of the patients, identified in documents as “Mayra G.,” died at the hospital, according to police.

The third victim, whose identity was not disclosed, has since recovered from his wounds.

Banning Police said Detectives quickly developed leads pointing to Francisco as the alleged perpetrator, and a multi-agency search was initiated, netting results on the afternoon of Dec. 30, when Banning patrol officers took the defendant into custody without incident on East Ramsey Street.

Francisco has no documented prior felony or misdemeanor convictions in Riverside County. His only listed offenses are for being an unlicensed driver and speeding, which occurred a year ago. Both were infractions, resulting in fines.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.