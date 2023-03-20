Suspect Arrested for Alleged Shooting in Moreno Valley Parking Lot

MORENO VALLEY (CNS) – Authorities arrested a woman Sunday suspected of shooting at another woman in Moreno Valley.

The shooting was reported at 3:10 p.m. in the 12700 block of Moreno Beach Drive, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

The shooting happened during an altercation between two women in the parking lot of a business when a third woman allegedly fired shots at one of them, according to the department. When deputies arrived, all parties had left the scene.

Upon investigating, authorities identified and located the suspect vehicle on Lasselle Street in Moreno Valley, a sheriff’s department spokeswoman said. That suspect was arrested and the firearm was recovered.

The woman who was fired upon was not get struck, and returned to the scene to speak with authorities.

No injuries were reported.

