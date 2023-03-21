Halle Bailey says ‘Little Mermaid’ co-star Melissa McCarthy inspired her to stand up for herself

(CNN) — Singer and actress Halle Bailey has found her voice.

While Bailey is known for her velvety vocals as one half of sister singing duo Chloe x Halle, the star of Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid” told CNN in an interview that “a lot of the time it can be scary and intimidating” to speak up and advocate for herself when in professional working environments.

But the Grammy-nominated artist said that with the help of her “Mermaid” co-star Melissa McCarthy, who plays the villainous sea witch Ursula opposite her Ariel, Bailey was able to overcome those feelings while on set.

“She was telling me, ‘Yeah, I had to learn. I wasn’t always this way, and when you’re young, you’re timid,'” Bailey, 22, said of the advice McCarthy gave her. She added that MCarthy told her that as she got older, she’s learned how to “speak up and (say) what works for” her.

Bailey said that it was “really cool” to watch McCarthy “come onto set and be just so comfortable with who she was in her skin and (to see) her standing up for herself.”

McCarthy’s advice came in handy for Bailey in moments when she needed the confidence to speak up about needing a break, or to have some space to “clear (her) head.”

The 2023 live-action “Mermaid” movie is loosely based on of the original 1989 animated classic. The new film was directed by Rob Marshall and is set to premiere in theaters on May 26.

Bailey, who has partnered with Zyrtec to promote their “Beat the Mondays” tour, also recognized that her “power within” has always been there, and that it was just a matter of finding the confidence to utilize it. It’s a sentiment that she felt empowered to embrace thanks to the many inspiring women in her life.

“It’s about us all rallying together and supporting each other to lift each other up during moments like these,” she said.

