Galleri Classic: A Closer look at The Iconic Dinah Shore Tournament Course

In just a few days, the first ever Galleri Classic tees off at Mission Hills Country Club.

Friday ends the drought of a PGA Tour Champions event being held here in the Coachella Valley, with several professional golfers who have been on golf’s biggest stage for years and continues to do so.

Mission Hills Country Club is owned by Invited, the largest owner and operator of private clubs across the nation. And their goal is to ensure the best of the best, get the best of the best standards right here in the desert.

But NBC Palm Springs got a walk-through of some of the toughest holes that make Mission Hills Country Club unique.