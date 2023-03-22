Man, 21, Suspected of Driving to COD Campus with Loaded Firearm Behind Bars

PALM DESERT (CNS) – A 21-year-old man suspected of being in possession of a loaded firearm while driving into College of the Desert was behind bars Wednesday.

Cesar Martinez of Indio was arrested Tuesday night on suspicion of being in possession of a machine gun and carrying a loaded firearm, according to Sgt. Paul Heredia of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Heredia said that the Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force and the Palm Desert Special Enforcement Team conducted an operation at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday that resulted in the arrest of Martinez and a 17-year-old juvenile.

Martinez was allegedly driving onto the campus when Gang Task Force officers conducted a vehicle stop, according to Heredia.

“Martinez was found to be in possession of a loaded 9mm pistol with a full-auto switch and a 33-round extended magazine,” Heredia alleged.

He was arrested and booked into the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio, where he remains held on $10,000 bail.

Later the same day, Gang Task Force officers served a search warrant in the 46000 block of Jackson Street in Indio, where the teen was allegedly found to be in possession of a loaded 9mm pistol with a 33-round extended magazine and on active probation for another firearm offense, according to Heredia. The teen was booked into Juvenile Hall on suspicion of being in possession of a firearm.

