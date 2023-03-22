Man Suspected of Assaulting Firefighter in Thermal Posts Bail

INDIO (CNS) – A 74-year-old man posted $5,000 bail and was released from jail Wednesday after allegedly punching a firefighter in the face in Thermal.

Bernabe Ruiz Aceves of Thermal was arrested Tuesday evening on suspicion of battery, according to Sgt. Adan Yamaguchi of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Yamaguchi said deputies from the Thermal sheriff’s station responded at 5:07 p.m. Tuesday to the 53000 block of Fillmore Street to a report of an assault on a firefighter.

Aceves allegedly punched the firefighter, who was extinguishing a fire from an illegal burn, according to Yamaguchi.

He was subsequently booked into the John J. Benoit Detention Center.

No further information was immediately available.

