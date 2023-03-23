Home Invasion Robbery Leaves Moreno Valley Property Owner Injured

MORENO VALLEY (CNS) – A Moreno Valley homeowner was injured during a robbery by parties who were at large Wednesday.

The home invasion occurred between 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at a residence in the 15100 block of Perris Boulevard, near JFK Drive, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

An unspecified number of armed suspects entered the property and confronted the victim, whose name was not disclosed, said Sgt. Robert Martinez.

During the robbery, the victim “suffered a minor injury,” Martinez said.

The suspects fled the location, but there was no word on what they may have taken, Martinez said.

The victim was treated at the scene by paramedics but did not require hospitalization, according to Martinez.

Descriptions of the assailants were unavailable.

Anyone with information on the robbery was asked to call the sheriff’s Moreno Valley Station at 951-486-6700.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.