Person Extricated From Traffic Collision Involving 3 Big Rigs on I – 10

WHITEWATER (CNS) – A person was extricated from a vehicle Thursday in a traffic collision involving three big rigs on Interstate 10 near Whitewater.

Officers responded to Interstate 10 near Haughen Lehmann Way at 8:05 a.m. to a report of one semi truck that rear-ended another, according to the California Highway Patrol.

According to the Riverside County Fire Department, fire crews responded shortly after to extricate a person. A spokesperson with the agency told City News Service that the person was taken to a local hospital.

CHP officials said that the collision involved three big rigs. It issued SigAlert at 8:21 a.m. for three lanes as road debris was cleaned up. The alert was expected to be in place for about 90 minutes.

