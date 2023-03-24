DAP Health Preps For Steve Chase Humanitarian Awards

The Annual Steve Chase Humanitarian Awards will take place Saturday evening at the Palm Springs Convention Center.

This is the Gala’s 29th year helping benefit DAP Health and celebrate all that it’s grown here in the Coachella Valley.

“On Saturday evening, we’re going to have 1000 of some of the most generous and fashionable philanthropists in the valley. Coming right here in the Jackie Lee Houston Plaza outside the convention center.” says Steven Henke. the Director of Brand Marketing for DAP Health.

The Steve Chase Humanitarian Awards otherwise known as “The Chase” were created by the late, very well-known interior designer Steve Chase.

Chase was a volunteer and board member for DAP Health.

The goal of the gala is to inspire guests to think more boldly about the future of wellness throughout the Coachella Valley.

“Gala’s are very important in the valley because it gives a nonprofit like DAP Health an opportunity to update its most important partners and supporters about the future.” Henke says.

Two big awards will be presented Saturday evening, the DAP Health Humanitarian Award and the DAP Health Equity Award.

Besides awards, the greatest parts of the event are the guests and numerous different spots to enjoy at the gala.

“We’re laying down over 4800 square yards of blue carpet to honor health care workers and attendees are going to walk this carpet presented by Eisenhower Health before they hit the step and repeat.” Henke states.

Once they get ready to step inside of the gala….

“They can expect a very fast paced and fun event. Our co-chairs have reimagined the Chase. We have really young, vibrant entertainment of course headlining the show will be Emmy and Golden Globe Award Winner Darren Criss.”

But overall, DAP is most excited about connecting with the community.

“What I’m most excited about is what we are excited about every year and that is saying hello in person to the community members that support DAP Health and saying to them in person, thank you. Thank you for that support. It matters, it makes a huge impact… and it’s more important today than it’s ever been before.”