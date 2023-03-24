Riverside County Gas Prices Declining

City News Service Pristine Villarreal

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County dropped four-tenths of a cent Friday to $4.782.

The average price is 4.9 cents less than one week ago, 3.9 cents more than one month ago, and $1.135 lower than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

It has dropped $1.591 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The national average price rose three-tenths of a cent to $3.441. It is 1.6 cents less than one week ago, 5.6 cents more than one month ago, and 79.5 cents less than one year ago. The national average price has dropped $1.575 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.

