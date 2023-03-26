Valley gets the fiery finish by David Toms at the Inaugural Galleri Classic

A wire-to-wire win is what locals here in the Coachella Valley got for the first ever Galleri Classic, someone who was familiar with the winners’ circle at nearly every level, David Toms.

While the tournament was the first of its kind, this win marked David Toms’ second victory this year alone for the PGA Tour Champions. Toms hadn’t had a multi-win season since 2017, but he now has four wins on this tour under his belt.

Now this was Toms 5th time leading or co-leading an event heading into Sunday, he was 1-for-4 when it came to converting those into victories.

But this time around 13-time PGA Tour Champion, and four-time winner on the Champions Tour, did not let the lead go, capitalizing on the back nine when it mattered.

Our Tali Letoi caught up with the first-ever Galleri Classic Champion after his win.