Riverside County COVID Hospitalizations Drop to Under 40

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The number of coronavirus patients in Riverside County hospitals is down to 38, 11 fewer than Friday’s total, according to the latest state data.

Of those patients hospitalized as of Saturday, five were being treated in intensive care, down from eight the previous day.

The statewide total of hospitalized patients was 1,725, down from 1,762 on Friday.

Some of the hospitalized patients were admitted for other reasons and learned they had COVID after a mandated test.

The county has recorded 736,530 cases of COVID-19 and 6,869 deaths linked to the virus since the pandemic began, according to the latest numbers provided last week by the Riverside University Health System.

A majority of people who die with COVID-19 are elderly or have an underlying health condition such as diabetes, heart disease or hypertension, health officials have said.

The county’s COVID test positivity rate is 7.6%.

