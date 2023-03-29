Felon Pleads Not Guilty to Armed Robbery in Bermuda Dunes

INDIO (CNS) – A 40-year-old felon pleaded not guilty Wednesday to an armed robbery charge for allegedly robbing someone in Bermuda Dunes.

Salvador Abraham Olmedo of Desert Hot Springs was arrested Sunday after deputies responded to the 41000 block of Washington Street on a report of a robbery, according to Sgt. Contreras of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

It’s alleged that Olmedo approached an unidentified victim and demanded his property, Contreras said. He was subsequently found in the area nearby and taken into custody.

Olmedo was booked into the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio, where he remains held without bail.

Anyone with information about the alleged robbery was asked to call Corporal Bustillos of the sheriff’s Thermal station at 760-863-8990.

In Riverside County, Olmedo has prior felony convictions for robbery, taking a vehicle without consent, carjacking, possession of controlled substances and carrying a concealed dirk or dagger, according to court records.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.