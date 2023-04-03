Morongo Tribe Puts Air Ambulance Into Operation To Serve Reservation

BANNING (CNS) – An air ambulance tasked with serving the Morongo Band of Mission Indians’ reservation and surrounding communities in the San Gorgonio Pass was standing by for deployment Monday.

According to the tribe, the new twin-engine Airbus H-145 helicopter operated by Global Medical Response went into operation over the weekend, available for dispatch to provide life-saving medical evacuations handled by the tribe and the Riverside County Fire Department.

The medevac chopper was put into service less than a month after the tribe activated a new advanced life support ground ambulance staffed with full- time firefighter-paramedics.

“The Morongo ground and air ambulances will save lives on our reservation and across the San Gorgonio Pass by delivering immediate, high- quality emergency medical care to those in need,” Morongo tribal Chairman Charles Martin said. “Public safety has always been a top priority for our tribe, and our new ambulance program … is the latest extension of that commitment.”

The air unit is based at Bermuda Dunes Airport until the tribe can establish a helipad on the reservation, which is slated for construction next year.

“We are excited to be teaming up with Morongo to launch a historic ground and air ambulance service that will bring comprehensive care to critically ill or injured patients on the Morongo Reservation and in Riverside County’s Pass and desert communities,” Global Medical Response Pacific Region President Sean Russell said. “This new partnership stands as a nationwide model for future tribal and community-based ambulance programs.”

Morongo Band of Mission Indians Fire Department Chief Jason Carrizosa anticipated that the ground ambulance and air unit, combined, will likely be sent to more than 1,200 emergency calls annually.

“Our department is proud to be part of this important advancement for enhancing emergency medical services and critical care transports in the area,” Carrizosa said. “As a first responder, I deeply appreciate the opportunity to work with a forward-looking Tribal Council, who are always pursuing opportunities to strengthen regional public safety.”

REACH Air Medical Services and Mercy Air currently handle most of the medevac work countywide.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.