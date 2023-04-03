New Experiential Spa Celebrates Native American Tribal Cultures

The story of the Native American tribes who were the first to step foot on Palm Springs soil thousands of years ago will soon be experienced by those who visit the valley.

“This land that we’re sitting on is sacred to us. There’s a reason why this spa is here and the museum is here as well,” said Reid Milanovich, Tribal Chairman of the Agua Caliente Band of the Cahuilla Indians.

Agua Caliente Casinos and the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians will open the tribe’s ancient hot mineral spring spa at the Agua Caliente Cultural Plaza in downtown Palm Springs. The Spa at Séc-He means “the sound of boiling water”.

“This mineral spring is the heart and soul of tribal life. It is sacred to us,” said Milanovich.

The spa is situated at the 12,000-year-old hot mineral spring in Palm Springs. Visitors can take part in a unique mineral bath experience called “Taking of the Waters”, an ancient practice sacred to the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians’ culture.

“The importance of this place is the water,” said Milanovich. “This water is spiritually healing, it’s physically healing and we welcome all guests who come from around the world to take part in our culture, take part in our waters.”

Unlike traditional spas, the Spa at Sec-He is not about escaping the present reality with massages and treatments…

“Not here. When people come here, it’s to connect to the Agua Caliente culture. It’s to connect to our ancestry. It’s to connect to traditions that have been practiced for thousands and thousands of years,” said Milanovich.

The spa is part of an ongoing initiative to honor and celebrate the rich history of Native American tribes, which will also include an oasis trail and museum – set to open later this year.

“That is the ability to share our culture once again and give an accurate history into my tribe, into our people, into our traditions, into our culture,” said Milanovich.

The Spa at Séc-He opens Tuesday, April 4. Public bookings are now open. For more information or to make a reservation, click the link here or visit https://thespaatseche.com/spa-services/spa-treatments/.