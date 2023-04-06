Grand Opening Event For New Palm Springs Midcentury Modern-Inspired Restaurant

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – A new midcentury modern-inspired restaurant, Bar Chingona, invited the public to its grand opening event Thursday in Palm Springs.

The new addition to Palm Springs’ dining scene will host the free event from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday in its new location with The Flannery Exchange, 750 North Palm Canyon Drive, according to a joint statement from the two restaurants.

“We’re thrilled to finally open our doors and share our love of Latin cuisine and craft cocktails with the Palm Springs community,” said co- owner of Bar Chingona Erika Flannery. “Our restaurant is designed to be a welcoming space for everyone, and we can’t wait to share this special moment with our guests.”

Translating to “a badass woman,” Bar Chingona will offer a mix of contemporary Latin cuisine, an extensive list of craft cocktails and spirits, 10 varieties of mezcal and 16 tequilas, according to restaurant officials.

Opening night will feature live music performances from the Coachella Valley-based duo Las Tias at 6 p.m., restaurant officials said. Attendees will also have the opportunity to indulge in flavors from Oaxaca, Mexico with tastings from Mezcal Armas. More information can be found at barchingona.com.

