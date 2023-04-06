Man, 64, Had Fatal Medical Emergency During Hike at Joshua Tree National Park

JOSHUA TREE (CNS) – A 64-year-old man died after suffering a medical emergency during his hike at the Joshua Tree National Park, authorities said Thursday.

Deputies responded to a remote hiking trail Wednesday to a report of an unidentified man found unresponsive, according to Sgt. Dave Morton of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

“Park Rangers responded to the scene and determined the hiker was deceased,” Morton said in a statement. “The preliminary investigation indicates he suffered a medical emergency during his hike.”

The department coroner’s bureau responded to the scene and took over the investigation, according to Morton.

There were no signs of foul play.

