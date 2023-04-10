Christian Slater, Demián Bichir, and Evan Whitten Take You Inside the Magical World of “Chupa”

Manny The Movie Guy

I had a great time talking to Christian Slater, Demián Bichir, and Evan Whitten about Netflix’s “Chupa.”  It’s a family adventure about a cute Chupacabra featuring Christian Slater as Quinn, the Indiana Jones type of Chupacabra wrangler who knows that the Mexican-American boy Alex (Evan Whitten) and his Lucha Libre abuelo Chava (Demián Bichir) are hiding Chupa!

Find out the secrets they reveal about making “Chupa.”

“Chupa” is now out on Netflix.

See our interview below and for our complete look at “Chupa,” click here.

