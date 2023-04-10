Local Business Owners Prepare For Coachella Festival

People who live here in the valley and business owners haven’t seen the full effects of festival season since before the pandemic, but this year could be different.

“Yeah, we like it. Yeah the diversity that gets to come here only like Coachella season like we like it.” says some local residents.

The next two weeks will be among the busiest here in the desert, as the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival draws hundreds of thousands of people.

“Coachella brings a lot of tourism to this valley, younger crowds which is what we need and we love it, it adds diversity to the valley.” says Mike and Molly Bennett, two Coachella Valley residents.

Business owners love it.

“We expect a lot of people. Last year it was busy so I’m getting prepared this year with a lot more staff and a lot of good things, gas and everything because everybody goes around here.” says Arnulfo Valencia, the owner of One Stop Taco Shop in Indio.

This is an important time of year for businesses, especially on the East end of the valley.

One business owner says he is well-stocked to serve large groups of people.

Same goes for Valencia , who wasn’t as prepared last year. This time… he’s ready. “I added three people per shift. We’re in a busy corner and it’s really busy so I’m prepared for all these people coming into our valley. We love it. We definitely love it this time, you know, for all the valley it’s a pretty busy weekend.”

We usually see concert-goers coming into the valley mid-week. The business owners I talked to say they’re already seeing people coming into the valley… which is just the beginning.