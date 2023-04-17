Indio Officer Hospitalized after Collision

An Indio police officer is recovering from major injures following an accident near the Indian Palms neighborhood in Indio.

According to police, Motorcycle Officer Custic collied with a Ford Explorer at the intersection around 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Odlum Drive and Jackson Street.

The officer was able to call for assistance immediately after the incident, says Indio Public Information Officer Ben Guitron.

When officers, paramedics, and fire department personnel arrived at the scene, they began providing medical attention to the officer and the driver of the other vehicle. The driver of the Explorer did not have serious injuries. However, Officer Custic was air lifted to a nearby hospital where he suffered two broken forearms from the collision.

The California Highway Patrol has taken the lead in conducting a traffic investigation of the incident and the Indio Police Department will be working with them to determine the cause of the accident.

In a Facebook post, the Indio police extended their gratitude to the community and partners.

“We are very thankful for the community we serve and also very thankful for our allied agencies who responded and assisted as well,” said the post.

This isn’t the first time that an Indio police officer has been involved in a serious accident at that same intersection. Back in October of 2016, an officer was critically injured by an alleged drunk driver in the same area of Jackson Street and Odlum.

As always, the department reminds drivers to exercise caution on the roadways, especially when in the vicinity of emergency responders.