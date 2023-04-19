Desert Hot Springs Sees Growing Housing Demand

“Desert Hot Springs was always typically not the place where people wanted to go,” said John Sloan, a real estate agent at Keller Williams Realty.

Desert Hot Springs could soon be the new hot spot in the Coachella Valley.

Several projects totaling nearly 600 housing units are being built in the city to meet the growing demand.

“We have seen a very much large interest in the development of more tracts here in our community as well as infill homes within the community,” said Erick Becerril, Desert Hot Springs Community Programs Manager.

The 2020 U.S. Census found that Desert Hot Springs grew by 25% in 10 years making it the fastest growing city in the Coachella Valley. Officials say there are several factors that make the city attractive for housing projects.

“Some of the key reasons why the city of Desert Hot Springs is starting to be known as a really good place to live are some of the recent crime statistics that have been released have placed the city of DHS as having the least amount of crime here in the Coachella Valley amongst all the other nine cities,” said Becerril. “… That translates to getting more developers interested in our community to bring new households here to our city.”

And more developers means more inventory.

“You’re also seeing industry increasing there, and now you’re seeing more inventory of homes on the market. Matter of fact, we’re seeing more inventory this January through April of this year,” said Sloan. “There’s actually 113 properties on the market right now. (During the) same time in 2022, it was 41. And (at) the same time in 2021, it was 45, so it’s almost increased triple. And I think as you see more commercial coming in, you’re going to see more houses being built and you’re going to see more people moving into this area.”

The current and upcoming housing projects in the city range in affordability from low to moderate income designated homes to high-end gated communities.

“I think in general, we have the amenities, and now with our new statistics coming out, we’re able to showcase that our community is a wonderful place to live and raise your family,” said Becerril.