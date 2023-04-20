Becky G to be Presented Key to City of Coachella Saturday

COACHELLA (CNS) – Becky G, who is set to perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival Friday, will be presented with a key to the city of Coachella Saturday.

City officials, including Mayor Steven Hernandez, will host a free ceremony open to the public at 1 p.m. Saturday to present the multi-platinum, award-winning singer with a key at the city’s library, according to a Coachella’s public information officer Risseth Lora.

“So many young women in our community can relate to the notion of overcoming adversity at a young age,” said Hernandez in a statement. “A granddaughter to immigrants from Jalisco, Mexico and daughter to parents who struggled financially to support the family, Becky G began working part-time jobs at a young age and propelled forward despite all odds to make her dream in the music industry a reality. She is proof that hard, honest work prevails.”

The event will get underway with opening statements from the mayor and city council before the key is presented to the 26-year-old singer, according to Lora. The presentation will be followed by acknowledgements and will conclude with closing statements.

Becky G’s achievements include four Latin Grammy nominations, four number-one hits on the Billboard Latin Airplay Charts, and over 8.9 billion global career streams to date with her debut album “Mala Santa,” that was certified 8X Platinum in the U.S., Platinum in Spain, and Gold in Mexico, Lora said.

She’s most recently been named as one of Forbes 30 Under 30, honored on Variety’s Young Hollywood Issue and received the Billboard Women in Music Impact Award for creating a positive social change while advocating for women in the music industry through her music and platform.

Becky G performed at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival April 14, bringing out surprise guest Peso Pluma, a few hours before Bad Bunny closed out the night. She’s set to take the stage again Friday before accepting the key the following afternoon.

