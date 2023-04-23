Passport to Love: Rachael Leigh Cook and Scott Ly Talk “A Tourist’s Guide to Love”

Rachael Leigh Cook is the tourist and Scott Ly is her guide to love in this travelogue romantic comedy set in Vietnam. From director Steven Tsuchida (“The Sarah Silverman Program,” “Community,” “Dear White People”), the film tells the tale of Amanda (Cook), a travel industry professional who goes to Vietnam for a covert mission. Ly is Sinh, her expatriate tour guide.

I had the pleasure of talking to both actors about the making of the fun movie that will make you eat, pray, love.

“A Tourist’s Guide to Love” is now streaming on Netflix.

