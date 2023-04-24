UPDATED: Off-Duty Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Killed in Crash

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – An off-duty Riverside County sheriff’s deputy was killed Monday in a crash in Riverside.

Deputy Andrew Davidson, 23, of Riverside, was fatally injured in what sheriff’s officials said was a “traffic accident” Monday morning.

The only major accident reported by the Riverside Police Department occurred on the west end of the city, in the Arlington neighborhood. However, details were not immediately available.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Deputy Davidson,” the sheriff’s department said via Twitter.

Davidson was hired in March 2022 and was assigned to the Perris station, officials said.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.