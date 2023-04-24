Riverside County’s COVID Hospitalizations Continue to Decline

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The number of coronavirus patients in Riverside County hospitals continues to gradually decline and is now at 53, down from 58 last weekend, according to the latest state data.

Of those patients hospitalized as of Saturday, nine were being treated in intensive care, the same total as last weekend.

The statewide total of COVID-positive patients was 1,413 as of Saturday, down slightly from last weekend’s total and down considerably from more than 4,600 at the end of last year.

Some of the hospitalized patients were admitted for other reasons and learned they had COVID after a mandated test.

The county recorded another 423 cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths associated with the virus last week, bringing its cumulative totals to 739,279 cases and 6,883 fatalities, according to the Riverside University Health System.

A majority of people who die with COVID-19 are elderly or have an underlying health condition such as diabetes, heart disease or hypertension, health officials have said.

The county’s test positivity rate was 4.6%, down from 5.3% the previous week and 7.6% in late March.

The RUHS provides updated COVID data for Riverside County every Thursday.

